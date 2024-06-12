Southern Miss football player MJ Daniels killed in shooting in Mississippi

Southern Miss football player MJ Daniels died after he was shot in his vehicle on Tuesday night, police in Hattiesburg, Mississippi said Wednesday. He was 21.

According to Hattiesburg Police, Daniels was pronounced dead where he was found at the 6300 block of Highway 49. An investigation is underway.

"We are asking the community for their help and to come forward with any information pertaining to this tragic incident and the untimely death of Marcus Daniels," a Hattiesburg Police statement said. “We will share as much information as possible without jeopardizing the investigation. We are working closely with the university and local officials.”

No other details were released.

Southern Miss Golden Eagles' cornerback MJ Daniels (11) stands in a huddle after the spring game at the M.M. Roberts Stadium in Hattiesburg, Miss., on Saturday, Apr. 6, 2024.

Daniels was a starter at cornerback for Southern Miss in 2023. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound senior moved to safety for the 2024 season and was expected to be a starter again.

"The University of Southern Mississippi and the Department of Athletics mourn the loss of M.J. Daniels whose life was lost Tuesday evening during an incident that occurred off campus," Southern Miss said in a statement. "We send our sincere condolences to his family, friends and teammates during this difficult time."

Daniels is from Lucedale, Mississippi. He was a Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen selection and a four-star prospect at George County High School in Lucedale, Mississippi. He played his first two seasons at Ole Miss before transferring to Southern Miss in 2023.

Southern Miss coach Will Hall wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "We are deeply saddened by the loss of MJ Daniels. His smile was infectious and lit up the room. Please keep MJ's loved ones and our Southern Miss family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time."

Sam Sklar is the Southern Miss beat reporter for the Hattiesburg American, part of the USA TODAY Network. Follow him on X @sklarsam_.

This article originally appeared on Hattiesburg American: Southern Miss football player MJ Daniels killed in shooting