Southern Minnesota Medical Examiner's Office identifies woman found dead in the snow

Mar. 4—ROCHESTER — A 57-year-old woman was identified as the person found dead in the snow on Wednesday, Feb. 28, 2024.

Pamela Anne Keeler, who was believed to be homeless, was found dead in the snow on Wednesday afternoon, according to the Southern Minnesota Regional Medical Examiner's Office and the Rochester Police Department. Keeler was found next to a man in need of immediate medical care near 14th Street SW and Fourth Avenue SW, RPD said.

On Feb. 28 around 2:50 p.m., a person called 911 to report "what they thought were two bodies lying on the ground north of the Rochester Math and Science Academy." When officers arrived they located the woman's body and rendered aid to the man. He was transported to the hospital.

"Homelessness is a complex issue, and RPD continues to seek a wide variety of solutions to help those experiencing it," RPD Chief Jim Franklin said in a statement last week. "Through a partnership with a new community outreach Drug & Alcohol Response Team, we are providing people with support services."

The cause of death has not been determined.