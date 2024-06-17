Southern Mentawai Outpost Owner Eric Foraker Tragically Drowns Surfing Rags Left

Last week 47-year-old Aaron Beveridge went missing after snapping his leash during a big day at Main Break Margaret River.

Only a few days later, with the next round of solid Indian Ocean swell hitting Indonesia, Southern Mentawai Outpost owner Eric Foraker passed away while surfing Rags Left. According to reports, Foraker was cleaned up by a set at sunset, and despite the best efforts of other surfers, nobody could find him afterwards. Tragically, his body was recovered the following morning.

The 42-year-old father of two was a very capable surfer. He'd been surfing, guiding, and sharing his love of the Mentawais for over 20 years. Together with his business partner Ian Wegner, Foraker built and operated the Southern Mentawai Outpost, situated in front his favorite wave, Thunders.

The Southern Mentawai Outpost took to Instagram to confirm the terrible news:

"It’s true. We’ve lost Eric way too soon! I’ve been trying to make myself find some pics and some words all day. There’s so many and so much to be said. I’ll make another post in the future but want to get something out there now. Eric and I spent a lot of time together over the past 12 years. Often close quarters. I think we probably heard all of each other’s stories. Many more than once. This isn’t part of his story I ever really considered would happen. He died doing what he Loved, which is some consolation. While he Loved getting barreled he really loved helping get people into the waves of their life. He was a genuine man. He told it how it was and he lived life on his own terms. We built our dream together in front of his favorite wave. Eric will always be The King of Thunders. We Love you Eric. We’ll do our best to keep the fire burning."

Foraker leaves behind his wife, Vali, and two kids, Eli and Sade. Our hearts go out to all of his family and friends.