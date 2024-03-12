Southern Living says these North Carolina cities are among the best in the South

From the mountains to the coast, the South is home to some pretty popular destinations — but a few North Carolina cities have been named the best among the best.

As part of the 2024 South’s Best awards, Southern Living released a list of the top cities in the region, based on readers’ votes.

“From North Carolina’s majestic mountains to Texas’s dizzying metros, this year’s reader-voted best cities represent every corner of the region and offer a little something for every type of traveler,” the report says. “When it comes to the South’s Best Cities, the options are endless.”

Once again, for the second year in a row, Asheville, Charlotte and Raleigh ranked among the most beloved cities in the South.

Asheville (No. 5)

“Asheville will likely always have a home near the top of our reader-voted Best Cities list — and for good reason. Between the sprawling and stately Biltmore Estate, the endless hiking trails crisscrossing the Blue Ridge Mountains, and the close-knit community of artists that give this mountain town its quirky flair, there’s a lot to love about Asheville,” the report says.

Tropical palm trees and florals in the Walled Gardens during summer at Biltmore Estate.

Asheville was also highly rated for its craft beer and culinary scene, which Southern Living says also benefit from local creative talent.

Raleigh (No. 9)

The view of the downtown Raleigh skyline.

“The largest of the three Research Triangle cities, over the past few years, Raleigh has consistently been voted one of the best places to live in the country. The distinction was earned in large part because there’s so much to see and do here,” the report says.

If you’re looking for things to do, Southern Living recommends a visit to the North Carolina Museum of Art, William B. Umstead State Park and a self-guided tour of fan-favorite food spots, such as Stanbury, The Pit and Poole’s Diner, which was also named the best diner in the state.

Hikers make their way back up to the parking lot at the Reedy Creek entrance of William B. Umstead State Park fills up hours after it opened under phase 1 of Gov. Roy CooperÕs reopening of the state during the novel coronavirus pandemic, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, in Raleigh, N.C.

Charlotte (No. 12)

The view of the uptown Charlotte skyline.

“There’s never been a better time to visit North Carolina’s largest city. A glowing destination for the arts, you’ll want to visit both the Bechtler Museum of Modern Art and the Harvey B. Gantt Center for African-American Arts + Culture,” the report says. “Outdoor time can be spent at the Daniel Stowe Botanical Garden or Little Sugar Creek Greenway.”

The Bechtler Museum of Modern Art located at 420 S Tryon St. in Charlotte, NC.

Like Southern Living says, in Charlotte you can count on “your pick of the litter when it comes to dining options,” whether it be Carolina barbecue or upscale global-inspired eats.

Charlotte is also home to Southern Living’s pick for the best new restaurant in North Carolina: Salted Melon Market & Eatery.

You can find the full list of the South’s Best Cities online at southernliving.com.