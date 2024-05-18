Southern fast-food restaurant, Cook Out, coming soon to 2 Tampa locations

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A popular Southern fast-food restaurant, Cook Out, seems to be making landfall in not one, but two locations in Tampa.

According to Hillsborough County property records, the char-grill burger restaurant purchased two properties in Tampa earlier this month.

The first location will be at 5501 East Fowler Avenue in Temple Terrace, replacing a Boston Market, located in the Publix plaza.

The second location will be at 16215 North Dale Mabry Highway in Carrollwood and will also replace a Boston Market restaurant.

The property deeds show the Temple Terrace location was signed over on May 2, and the Dale Mabry one was signed on May 8.

Cook Out is best known for its burgers, BBQs, and shakes. To view the full, mouth-watering menu, click here.

The restaurant has more than 300 locations across North and South Carolina, Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Tennessee, Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, and Mississippi.

It is unknown when the highly-anticipated chain will open up to the public.

WFLA has reached out to Cook Out for comment.

