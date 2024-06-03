Raymond C. Pierce (Photo courtesy of the Southern Education Foundation)

This year marks the 70th anniversary of the U.S. Supreme Court’s unanimous ruling in the case of Brown v. Board of Education that ended the legal segregation of American public schools.

Today, however, despite much progress on many fronts, resistance to racial integration in education remains stubbornly persistent and sadly, this is the case here in North Carolina, where the data show that many, many schools remain hugely and destructively segregated. So where does this leave us and what steps do leaders need to take to get things back on track? Recently NC Newsline caught up with the President of one of the nation’s leading education research organizations – Raymond c. Pierce of the Southern Education Foundation – to get his assessment.

The post Southern Education Foundation president Raymond C. Pierce on racial segregation in public schools appeared first on NC Newsline.