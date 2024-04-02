Southern California's peak rainy season is in the rearview. Here's what to expect next

Peak rainy season may be in the rearview, but another storm headed toward Ventura County could bring more rain and snow later this week.

The forecast calls for an "unusually cold system" with below-normal temperatures and snow in the mountains likely starting Thursday night, said Robbie Munroe, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Oxnard.

In all, much of the county could see a half-inch or less of rain. But a few inches of snow are expected above 3,000 feet and higher elevations may get 3 to 8 inches of snow.

The county and much of Southern California have marked back-to-back years of higher than normal rainfall. Locally, totals topped 120% to 170% of normal at this point in the water year, which runs from October through September.

That's on top of an even wetter 2022-23 water year. Local spots reached double that of a normal season, according to figures from the Ventura County Watershed Protection District.

On their own, neither year broke annual rainfall records – at least not yet. But storms drenched the region and boosted water supplies. Whether that trend continues, remains to be seen. Experts say a third wet winter likely is a long shot.

What will happen next year?

Odds are good for La Niña conditions developing this summer. The cooler waters at the equator typically mean drier conditions for Southern California.

That's the general pattern but not always the case. In 2022-23, the forecast called for a third consecutive year of La Niña conditions. A string of dry years had already extended the drought and shrunk water supplies. But instead, the rain started to fall.

The water year turned out to be one of the wettest in more than a decade in Ventura County.

After two wet winters, California likely will see a slower than normal start to the upcoming wildfire season. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA, said fire activity could ramp up in late summer or early fall. Early indications show the region could see a hot, dry fall, Swain said, during a virtual briefing this week.

Why was this year wetter than others?

In a mostly average winter, February turned out to be unusually wet, climatologist William Patzert said.

Local cities' rainfall totals ranged from 7 to more than 14 inches for the month. That's more than double or even three times above normal in some spots.

"If it hadn’t been for February, it would have been that rarest of all events — the normal winter," said Patzert, formerly at NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena.

The month marked one of the wettest in over a century, according to data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. NOAA ranked this February as the county’s third wettest.

Most local areas recorded more than half of their season's total rainfall during February storms, according to preliminary figures from the county's watershed agency.

How much rain is expected this week?

Last weekend, much of the county recorded 1 to 3 inches of rainfall. Some spots high up in the Los Padres National Forest reported over a foot of snow.

The next storm could reach the county Thursday night, Munroe said. Some rain and snow could continue through at least Friday afternoon, but most local areas are expected to see less than a half-inch of rainfall.

Friday likely will be the coldest day as temperatures fall 15 to 20 degrees below normal, he said. The forecast calls for highs in the mid 50s.

Conditions should dry out again over the weekend but there's a chance that an even weaker storm could reach the area Sunday or Monday, Munroe said. If that happens, it is expected to bring little additional rainfall.

Cheri Carlson covers the environment and county government for the Ventura County Star. Reach her at cheri.carlson@vcstar.com or 805-437-0260.

