Southern California woman rescues girl, 8, from attacking dog

A San Bernardino County woman who heroically saved an 8-year-old girl moments after she was attacked by a stray dog that had the little girl by the head is speaking out about the terrifying ordeal. The incident occurred just after 7 a.m. in the 13800 block of Mesa Linda Avenue in Victorville on Feb. 29. Maria Hernandez, who was able to pull the girl to safety, told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson that the experience has left her shaken. “Just thinking about it, it’s still unreal to me,” she said. KTLA's Shelby Nelson reports on Feb. 29, 2024. Details: https://ktla.com/news/local-news/southern-california-woman-saves-girl-7-from-attacking-dog/

