Southern California woman arrested again for attempting to kidnap children at park: police

A Southern California woman who was previously arrested on suspicion of kidnapping a child from a Target store was arrested again Tuesday on similar charges.

The suspect was identified as Yara Vanessa Pineda, 27, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers responded to Seoul International Park on the 3200 block of San Marino Street in the Koreatown neighborhood at around 5:14 p.m.

Witnesses said Pineda had approached several children at the park and picked them up before letting them go after being confronted by their parents.

The woman was reportedly seen fighting with the parents as well.

Pineda fled the area before officers could arrive. An LAPD airship spotted the woman running from the park toward Normandie Avenue.

Photo of Yara Vanessa Pineda, 27, wanted in connection with an alleged attempted kidnapping on Feb. 25, 2024, in L.A. (LAPD)

LAPD Community Alert notification on Feb. 25, 2024. (LAPD)

Officers confronted the suspect and a taser was eventually used to subdue her and take her into custody.

Pineda was previously arrested on Feb. 25 for allegedly trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy from a Target store in Westlake.

During that incident, Pineda allegedly grabbed the boy from behind and carried him out of the store before putting the child down after being confronted by his parents.

The boy’s family told police they did not know the woman.

Following the Koreatown park incident, Pineda was taken into custody on kidnapping charges.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call the LAPD at 1-877-527-3247.

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

