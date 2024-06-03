Southern California vegetation fire spreads across U.S.-Mexico border

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Firefighters in Southern California are working to contain a growing vegetation fire that has spread across the U.S.-Mexico border.

One of many that have broken out throughout California just this weekend, the wildfire — dubbed the Border 53 Fire — has continued to grow in size since it started Saturday afternoon.

As you can see in Cal Fire’s incident map below, the vegetation fire that began at 12:35 p.m. Saturday in Buttewig Canyon on the south slope of Otay Mountain has now spread across the U.S.-Mexico border.

Cal Fire is reporting the fire is 250 acres and 50% contained on the U.S. side of the border as of 7 p.m. Sunday. This is up from 80 acres Saturday, and 100 acres Sunday morning.

Cal Fire Public Information Officer Brent Pascua told FOX 5 Sunday night the fire is now 150 acres on the Mexican side.

Border 53 Fire (Photo: Cal Fire)

Firefighting air tankers from throughout California have been flying fire suppression missions as conditions allow, according to Cal Fire.

Firefighters from the Viejas Fire Department and Cal Fire have been working on increasing containment throughout the day Sunday, and say fire activity was lower Saturday night because there was more humidity in the air from the marine layer.

A total of 60 fire personnel have been assigned to battle this fire, according to Cal Fire.

The cause and circumstances leading up to the fire have not been determined at this time and remains under investigation. Real-time updates can be found here.

This wildfire is just one of several in California currently. Cal Fire’s incident page shows all the active wildfires through the state — Boyd Fire in Tulare County (36 acres), Corral Fire in San Joaquin County (14,168 acres), Park Fire in Riverside County (13 acres), Red Fire in Kern County (98 acres) and West Fire in Santa Barbara County (478 acres).

So far in 2024, there have been 1,253 wildfires across the state, with 13,790 acres burned and four structures destroyed.

