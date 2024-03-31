Southern California storm brings whiteout conditions to San Bernardino Mountains

Another storm system is hitting Southern California this weekend. While much of the Southland is dealing with another round of rainfall, the mountain areas are being hit with snow.

A few feet of snow is expected to fall in the San Bernardino Mountains during this storm, bringing with it whiteout conditions that are impacting local roadways.

Several vehicles were forced to stop along Highway 18 in Crestline approaching Big Bear due to the snow. Emergency crews were trying to keep things clear, but many motorists were stuck due to snowpack.

Traffic was at a snarl on the highway due to the conditions, forcing drivers to decide whether to continue with their weekend plans. One couple decided to abandon their trip due to the difficult conditions.

“It was really bad, the snow kept piling on more, and there was no visibility,” Rick Rios told KTLA 5’s John Felognio. “A lot of accidents.”

Rios’ partner, Darlene Espinosa, echoed the concerns.

“Our car started sliding until we were within a foot of the railing,” she said. “We both saw our life flash before our eyes.”

The latest storm impacting Southern California is bringing whiteout conditions on Highway 18 in the San Bernardino Mountains on March 30, 2024. (KTLA)

A vehicle is stuck in the snow in Highway 18 on March 30, 2024. (On Scene.TV)

Officials made the ruling that tire chains are required to go up Highway 8 towards Big Bear. Bernard Hanna sells tire chains at his liquor store, and helps customers put them on their wheels on March 30, 2024. (KTLA)

Several motorists were stuck due to the heavy snowfall on Highway 18 in the Crestline area of the San Bernardino Mountains on March 30, 2024. (On Scene.TV)

Several motorists were stuck due to the heavy snowfall on Highway 18 in the Crestline area of the San Bernardino Mountains on March 30, 2024. (On Scene.TV)

Officials are requiring all vehicles heading up the mountain to be equipped with tire chains. One local business owner who sells chains at his liquor store was seen helping motorists put them on their wheels.

The National Weather Service says a few inches of snow will fall in the mountain areas over the weekend, and drivers are encouraged to exercise caution until the storm passes.

