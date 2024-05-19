Southern California Powerball player wins $3 million

Saturday’s Powerball drawing produced a new millionaire in California.

A ticket matching five numbers but missing the Powerball number was sold at Q Quick Mart on Magnolia Avenue in Anaheim, the California Lottery announced.

The winning ticket is worth $3.18 million. The winner has not yet been identified.

The numbers drawn Saturday were 19, 36, 37, 42, and 59, and the Powerball was 19.

Southern California winner of $1.08 billion Powerball jackpot revealed

No tickets in the U.S. matched all six numbers so the Powerball jackpot climbs to an estimated $88 million for Monday’s drawing.

So far, 2024 has not produced a jackpot winner in California. In 2023, however, two billion-dollar winning tickets were sold, one at Las Palmitas Mini Market in downtown Los Angeles and the other at Midway Market in Frazier Park.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.