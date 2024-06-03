Southern California police seize more than 200 pounds of meth from Airbnb rental

Police in Alhambra say they seized hundreds of pounds in methamphetamine from an Airbnb rental home.

In a post made to social media on Sunday morning, the Alhambra Police Department said cleaning crews found the illegal drugs located inside boxes in a residence on the 1400 block of Ethel Avenue. After the crews reported the findings, officers seized about 235 pounds of methamphetamine from the boxes.

RING camera footage showed suspects using a Uhaul moving van to transport the drugs. While officers were at that scene, the van returned to the home before quickly making a U-turn when they saw police.

Officers eventually caught the two suspects and arrested them on suspicion of transporting narcotics, police said.

No additional details were immediately made available.

