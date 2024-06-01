Southern California Mega Millions player wins 6-figure prize

A lucky Mega Millions player in Southern California just got half-a-million bucks richer on Friday night, according to the California Lottery.

A ticket purchased from a Chino Hills gas station matched all numbers aside from the mega number, granting them a $508,408 prize.

The winning ticket was sold at a 76 gas station located at 3260 Chino Avenue.

Friday’s Mega Millions drawing resulted with the following numbers being pulled: 4, 11, 23, 33, 49 and mega number 23.

The jackpot of $522 million went unclaimed. That jackpot will rise to about $560 million for Tuesday’s drawing.

