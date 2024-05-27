Southern California man shot by police after following estranged wife onto freeway, shooting at her

A man was shot by police in San Bernardino after he opened fire on his estranged wife on a freeway off-ramp, authorities said.

According to a news release from the San Bernardino Police Department, officers were initially dispatched to the northbound 215 Freeway Base Line Street off-ramp just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a shooting.

“The victim of the shooting told police that her estranged husband followed her onto the freeway, where he exited his vehicle and fired multiple rounds at her,” the SBPD release said. “The victim was able to escape without injuries and called the police…upon contacting the victim, officers discovered several bullet holes in the driver’s side door of her car.”

Johnny Wactor of ‘General Hospital’ shot and killed in downtown Los Angeles

The police department’s preliminary investigation identified the suspect as 48-year-old San Bernardino resident Michael Vargas, who was found to have an out-of-county felony warrant for spousal abuse which stemmed from an earlier altercation with the same victim, law enforcement officials said.

Vargas was later seen leaving his residence around 1:15 p.m., and when officers went to conduct a traffic stop near Base Line Street and Mt. Vernon Avenue, he “abruptly” exited his vehicle.

“The suspect abruptly exited the vehicle armed with a loaded firearm, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” San Bernardino police said. “Vargas’ firearm and holster were recovered at the scene, along with an additional loaded magazine in his front pocket.”

Paramedics transported Vargas to a local hospital where he is said to be in critical condition, authorities confirmed.

Orange County minors stole vehicle, caused deadly hit-and-run crash, police say

The San Bernardino Police Department Homicide Unit and members of the San Bernardino County District Attorney’s Office are handling the investigation.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective N. Alvarez by calling 909-388-4851 or Sergeant J. Plummer by calling 909-384-5613.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.