Southern California man gets 3 years for child pornography crimes

A registered sex offender who has been in custody for two years has been sentenced to three years and four months in state prison for the distribution of child sexual material, authorities announced earlier this month.

A former Simi Valley resident, 66-year-old Ronald Kenneth Rosen pleaded guilty in March this year to a felony count of possession or control of child pornography while being a registered sex offender and two felony child pornography distribution counts.

“Rosen also admitted to three special allegations, including that he had a large quantity of [child pornography] in his possession,” according to a news release from the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office.

A tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in July 2021 led to an investigation of the 66-year-old, who had been arrested and convicted of similar offenses in 1997 and was ordered to register as a sex offender fir life.

Investigators found that he had been distributing child pornography going as far back as 2006, the release noted.

Authorities say that between 2006 and 2021, the sex offender traded the illicit materials with others in an organized email group.

“They also discussed their shared desire to sexually abuse children,” prosecutors said.

In April 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at his home where they found images of children, including toddlers, engaged in sexual conduct on his computer. He was then taken into custody, where he remains.

“Rosen found like-minded people on the Internet, and this legitimized for each other behavior that society uniformly abhors,” Senior Deputy DA Howard Wise, who prosecuted the case, said. “We must end the sexual exploitation of children in every form.”

Detectives with the VCDA’s Bureau of Investigation, along with the Simi Valley Police Department, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Southern California High-Tech Task Force investigated the case.

