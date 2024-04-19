Southern California man busted for scamming elderly victims out of $500K

A 27-year-old man from the San Gabriel Valley has been arrested after allegedly defrauding elderly victims of more than $500,000, authorities announced Thursday.

The investigation into Alhambra resident Huiming Yu began in late January when detectives with the Ontario Police Department’s Regional Interdiction of Narcotics Task Force intercepted fraud-related packages sent from across the country to several Southern California drug stores, according to a department news release.

Investigators learned that the receivers’ names on the packages were false and that the elaborate scheme targeting elderly victims involved telling them that their computer had been hacked and that they needed protection from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, for a fee, to resolve these matters.

The victims would then ship money to the 27-year-old based on the false promises he made.

Yu was arrested and booked at the West Valley Detention Center on charges of theft by false pretense.

Authorities believe there were more than 30 victims of the scam and have, so far, been able to return some $500,000 in stolen funds to those who were defrauded.

L.A. police officer charged with evidence tampering, theft while on duty

“We want to remind our communities to stay vigilant,” the release stated. “Protect yourself from fraud by verifying identities, doing research, avoiding unsolicited offers and seeking advice if unsure. Report all suspicious activity to the police immediately.”

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Ontario Police Department at 909-986-6711 or Officer Jose Valencia at 909-408-1606.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the WeTip Hotline at 800-78-CRIME or leave tips online at WeTip.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.