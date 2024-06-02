Southern California man arrested on suspicion of child sex crimes

A Southern California man was arrested on suspicion of numerous child sex crimes.

The suspect was identified as Damien Gieng, 26, according to the Chino Hills Police Department.

On May 21, police began investigating reports of “inappropriate sexual incidents” between a 16-year-old girl and Gieng.

Detectives learned the girl met and communicated with Gieng on social media. He was also allegedly aware the girl was a minor, police said.

Undercover detectives posed as an underage girl and contacted the suspect on social media. They eventually arranged a meetup at The Shoppes in Chino Hills, a popular outdoor shopping mall.

Once Gieng arrived at the meeting location, he was arrested at the scene. Investigators later identified a second juvenile victim who had also been interviewed by detectives.

Damien Gieng, 26, is seen in a photo from the Chino Hills Police Department.

Officers believe there are additional victims who have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Chino Hills Police at 909-364-2000.

Anonymous tips can be provided to We-Tip at 1-800-782-7463 or online at wetip.com.

