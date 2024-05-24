Southern California man allegedly stole over $100,000 worth of items from Target stores

A man was arrested for allegedly stealing over $100,000 worth of items from stores across Southern California.

The suspect was identified as Akop Galadzhyan, 50, from Los Angeles, according to the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office.

Galadzhyan is a suspected member of an organized retail theft crew targeting businesses across the Southland, authorities said.

On May 21, Galadzhyan was arrested while walking out of a Thousand Oaks store where he allegedly stole over $1,000 worth of merchandise.

Photos of the arrest showed a large number of stolen grocery items including ribeye steaks, bottles of Veuve Clicquot champagne and Caymus Cabernet Sauvignon, packs of Red Bull, Starbucks coffee, Fiji water, Topo Chico, some clothing and more.

Investigators found evidence that reportedly linked the suspect to at least a dozen other retail thefts across Thousand Oaks, Moorpark and Simi Valley.





He was also accused of stealing over $100,000 worth of merchandise from Target stores throughout Southern California.

Detectives are working to locate additional suspects linked to Galadzhyan and the series of retail thefts.

Galadzhyan was arrested and booked into the Sheriff’s Pre-Trial Detention Facility in lieu of $100,000 bail. His arraignment hearing is scheduled for May 23 at the Ventura County Superior Court.

Anyone with information on the case or similar retail thefts is asked to call the Ventura County Organized Retail Theft Task Force at 805-383-8703

Anonymous tips can be provided to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at lacrimestoppers.org.

