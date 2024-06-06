Southern California man, 74, facing decades in prison for child pornography

A 74-year-old man accused of distributing, receiving and possessing child abuse sexual material pleaded guilty to the federal criminal charges earlier this week and now faces decades in prison.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Southern District of California Office, Herbert Redholtz, a resident of West Covina, used his personal computer and email account between April and November 2014 to amass images and videos of children, including infants and toddler, engaged in sexual acts.

“Redholtz’s email account contained approximately 448 images and 109 videos depicting sexually explicit content involving children as well as 402 images and 25 videos depicting child erotica,” federal prosecutors said in a news release. “This account also contained approximately 1,109 emails containing evidence of similar images sent to or from Redholtz’s email address.”

The 74-year-old admitted that he knew these visual depictions involved minors under the age of 12, who were being abused for sexual acts.

The West Covina resident is currently free on $20,000 bond and is due to be sentenced in October.

Redholtz pleaded guilty to two counts of distribution of child pornography, two counts of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession.

He faces a minimum of five years for each count of distribution and receipt of the illicit materials and up to 20 years for each count charged, prosecutors said.

Detectives with Homeland Security Investigations and the United States Postal Inspection service investigated the case.

Redholtz was convicted in March 2021 in Los Angeles Superior Court for possession of child pornography. That charge was dropped to ensure the federal case against him could proceed.

