Southern California man, 40, charged in 2 rapes along Highway 39

Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department are investigating two separate sexual assaults along Highway 39 in the Angeles National Forest and are seeking any additional victims, authorities announced Wednesday.

Both female victims were assaulted between the hours of 9:30 and 10 p.m. on May 12 and 13, a LASD bulletin stated.

Authorities arrested 40-year-old Eduardo Sarabia on May 13 in connection with the incidents. He has since been charged by the L.A. County District Attorney’s Office with two felony counts of forcible rape and forcible oral copulation.

Eduardo Sarabia, 40. (LASD)

Eduardo Sarabia’s vehicle seen here on May 14, 2024. (LASD)

Sarabia is described as a male Hispanic, standing 5 feet 4 inches, weighing approximately 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect’s vehicle is described as a white sprinter van with a rack on top.

“Based on the nature of the allegations, detectives believe there may be additional unidentified victims,” the bulletin noted. “Detectives are seeking the public’s help in identifying any such victims.

Anyone with any information about this investigation is urged to contact L.A. County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Victims Bureau at 877-710-5273 or by email at specialvictimsbureau@lasd.org.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can call L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or leave tips online at www.lacrimestoppers.org

