Southern California lotto ticket matches 5 of 6 numbers in $1.1B jackpot

Someone in Southern California is holding a lucky ticket.

While the lotto player didn't win Tuesday’s $1.1 billion Mega Millions jackpot, the ticket purchased in Van Nuys won more than $1 million in the drawing.

Sold at D & K Liquor, the ticket matched the first five numbers, but not the Mega Ball, according to California Lottery officials. The store will receive a $5,290 check for selling the ticket.

Only one player struck all five numbers plus the mega pick. The ticket sold at a liquor store in Monmouth County, New Jersey and carries a cash value of $537.5 million, the New Jersey Lottery officials said in a news release. It was the largest jackpot ever won in the state.

About 568,000 California residents had winning tickets in Tuesday’s drawing, ranging in prizes from $2 to nearly $1.1 million, according to the California Lottery.

Tickets matching the five white balls were also sold in Colorado, two in Florida, two in Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan and two in New York and Ohio. Another ticket matching the five white balls and the Megaplier applied was sold in New York.

In Van Nuys, D & K Manager Bramila Sood said Thursday the store didn’t know it had won until a customer called Tuesday night. She was surprised because it was the first time her store had won such a large jackpot. She even memorized the drawing’s winning numbers — 7, 11, 22, 29, 38 and 4.

Sood said she didn’t know who bought the lucky ticket but has plans for the store’s piece of the prize.

“We’re going to pay some bills,” she said.

Earlier this month, California Lottery officials named the lucky man who bought a Powerball ticket in October worth $1.8 billion. Theodorus Struyck purchased the ticket on behalf of himself and a group of people at Midway Market & Liquor in Frazier Park, just outside the Ventura County line.

