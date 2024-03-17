Southern California hope to save lives from DUI drivers on St. Patrick’s Day

As revelers prepare for St. Patrick’s Day festivities this Sunday, authorities will be ramping up their presence and patrolling the streets for drunk drivers.

California Highway Patrol officers will be out in full force across Southern California, hoping to keep the streets safe and prevent any unnecessary injuries or deaths.

Officers said St. Patrick’s Day is one of the major holidays when driving under the influence is unfortunately prevalent.

As revelers head out for a night of drinking and celebrating at local bars and restaurants, watchful CHP officers like Luis Quintero are making sure people can get home safely.

“We tend to see more drivers go out and drink and drive,” Quintero said. “So, the sole purpose of the task force is to saturate that area and get these drivers off the road.”

Quintero took KTLA’s Rachel Menitoff on a ride-along through Baldwin Park and downtown Los Angeles as he explained the goals of CHP’s Impaired Driving Task Force. The task force is typically deployed during holidays and at monthly intervals.

California Highway Patrol officer Luis Quintero works to ensure roads are safe from anyone driving under the influence as part of his job with CHP’s Impaired Driving Task Force on March 16, 2024. (KTLA)

“I’m looking for driving patterns that I’ve seen throughout my career that indicate some kind of impairment,” Quintero explained.

Authorities will be holding DUI checkpoints at designated locations. Los Angeles police will be deploying plainclothes officers to liquor stores to ensure alcohol isn’t sold to anyone under 21 or to anyone who is visibly drunk.

He explains the idea is to saturate highly-populated areas with officers from several local divisions to ensure partiers are not endangering themselves or innocent citizens.

“Drivers under the influence tend to lack awareness and not notice or sometimes see us. This is another indicator right here,” Quintero said as he spotted an SUV driving without any lights on.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, St. Patrick’s Day is one of the deadliest times on the road nationwide.

A 2021 report found that 13,384 people died from alcohol-impaired crashes, marking a 14% increase from 2020.

This doesn’t mean that partygoers should avoid drinking, but rather, planning ahead is the most important thing, authorities said. Whether choosing to travel through a rideshare company or a taxi or going home with a designated sober driver, ensuring a safe ride to and from party locations can save lives.

“If you are going to drink, do it responsibly,” Quintero said.

Authorities are also reminding the public that alcohol isn’t the only substance that can cause impairment. Marijuana, prescription medication or over-the-counter drugs can also impair the ability to drive.

