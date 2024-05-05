Southern California college student suspended for keeping assault rifle in campus housing

A student at a Southern California university was suspended and ordered to stay away from campus after an assault rifle and other items were discovered in their on-campus housing unit.

The University of California, Riverside announced the suspension on Sunday after a search warrant was served at a room inside the North District residential apartments on campus.

In the room, UCR police found an assault rifle registered to a student, ammunition, five high-capacity magazines and “hand-drawn images in a journal depicting a violent act.” The content of the images were not immediately disclosed.

UCLA appoints former Sacramento police chief to lead new Office of Campus Safety

In addition to the suspension, the student was ordered to stay away from campus until the completion of an administrative hearing. UCR said campus police will submit the case to the Riverside County District Attorney, who will decide whether or not to press charges.

UCR said the incident does not appear to be related to recent on-campus events, which include pro-Palestinian protests.

An on-campus occupation of campus, which remained completely peaceful according to officials, ended Friday night when protesters reached an agreement with administration.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.