This Southern California city offering brick-and-mortar retail space for $1 a month

Entrepreneurs in one Southern California county are taking advantage of a pop-up retail pilot program charging $1 a month rent for a brick-and-mortar retail space.

The program, launched by the City of Ontario as a complement to its Downtown Ontario Activation Strategy, began taking the first round of applications on June 3, and at least two small businesses have already taken up residence the Euclid Avenue and B Street location.

At one of the shops, Craft Collective, owners Jonas Nakas, a photographer and Eva Grello-Nakas, an illustrator, are artists themselves.

“Craft Collective is a marketplace for artists and makers of the Inland Empire,” Jonas told KTLA’s Shelby Nelson.

The pair’s creative worlds collided to cultivate a space of their own where they could sell an eclectic mix of art, home goods, furniture and a range of different items from 80 regional artists. Some of their unique merchandise starts as low as $1.

“I think to be involved in cultivating community in your own hometown is really special, especially since my experience as a kid was feeling like I had to go somewhere else for art,” Eva explained.

Just a few doors down, Ontario native Steve Alvarez co-owns and operates Street Culture, an entirely different kind of shop.

Street Culture Boutique sells vintage sneakers, clothing and other items. (KTLA)

Street Culture Boutique sells vintage sneakers, clothing and other items. (KTLA)

“Right here, we’ve got Jordan 1’s, lows, 4’s, 3’s, all the new trending shoes,” Alvarez said as he pointed to his wall of vintage Jordan footwear.

Alvarez, who also sells other vintage Nikes, Adidas and clothing out of his store, said that he was growing up, downtown Ontario wasn’t very active, and he wants to be a part of changing that.

“At least for me, I wish that it was something that I had when I was here and younger,” he told KTLA. “So, I feel like we’re contributing in a positive way.”

The entrepreneurs are not just getting a taste of what exactly it takes to operate a brick-and-mortar retail space, they’re getting to be a part of the city’s effort to revitalize its downtown.

“We want to use these empty storefronts as an opportunity to possibly get new retails businesses in our town,” City of Ontario Spokesperson Dan Bell told KTLA.

Right now, there are plenty of vacant buildings, seven of which are owned by the city. Through its economic development team, they’re designating three of the buildings for the pop-up retail pilot program with an empty storefront ready to go.

As an added bonus, items like Wi-Fi and utilities are included in the $1 a month rent.

“This is a six-month process in the beginning with the potential to do another six months. So, it could be a year-long process,” Bell explained.

For those who are interested in the pilot program, there are other criteria and only certain business types qualify.

More information about the criteria and how to apply before the June 24 deadline can be found by following this link.

