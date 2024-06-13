Southern Baptists confront future change in wake of uncertainty and division

INDIANAPOLIS – Lynn Richmond and Phil Baker are among a small crew who refashioned an empty and expansive convention center into the two-day home of the nation’s largest Protestant denomination.

But they don’t see their work coordinating setup for the Southern Baptist Convention’s annual meeting in grandiose terms. It’s partly because they have it down to a science.

“I really never felt overwhelmed or like I’m shouldering a lot,” said Richmond, convention manager employed by the Nashville-based SBC Executive Committee. “I like to say that when I get here, my work is done.”

Richmond and Baker arrived last week to start the work of turning a 53-foot-long trailer filled with equipment into the event that would capture national headlines.

“I work harder here than at any other time in this 10-day period,” Baker, facilities manager for executive committee, said in an interview. “But I get the most satisfaction here.”

As Richmond and Baker finished last-minute set-up Monday night, a spirit of accomplishment and peacefulness filled the room of nearly 15,000 empty chairs. It was hard to imagine the next couple days would exhibit the opposite.

The Nashville-based denomination left its annual business meeting here deeply divided over a host of issues with questions remaining about how the SBC will be able to handle them in the years to come.

A proposed measure to enshrine a ban on women pastors failed to garner the two-thirds vote needed for ratification. Still, the SBC continued to take a strong doctrinal stand against churches that diverge from the denomination's official stance on women in ministry.

Voting delegates, known as messengers, condemned the use of in vitro fertilization, even though many conservative evangelical Christians support the medical practice or are unsure about their stance. The decision thrust Southern Baptists squarely into the middle of the nation's ongoing debate over reproductive rights and fetal personhood.

Last, an abuse reform task force’s expiration has left the work of abuse reform to other SBC channels, leaving questions unanswered about the denomination's ongoing commitment to survivors and accountability.

Political conflict and bureaucratic inefficiency aren't new for the SBC but this week's work in Indianapolis exacerbated those issues and could push this corner of American evangelical Christianity to new breaking points. The decisions here raise questions about how prepared the machinery of the SBC is to respond to these historic crises.

“Systems are resistant to change, they are resistant to reform” North Carolina pastor Josh Wester, chair of the now-expired SBC Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force, said in a news conference Tuesday night.

Wester’s task force achieved far less than its members hoped when it was formed two years ago in response to a historic abuse investigation. In a presentation to the convention on Tuesday night, Wester called out other SBC leaders for creating unforeseen hurdles that further hindered the task force's work.

“The reality of our system is that any task force is going to be relatively at the mercy of the various apparatus that makes up the SBC,” Wester said in his report to the convention.

In contrast, the narrow defeat of a constitutional ban on women pastors — commonly called the “Law Amendment” after its original petitioner Virginia pastor Mike Law — was an affirmation for those who opposed the change and felt the SBC already had a sufficient way to address disputes over women in ministry.

“We have an effective mechanism," North Carolina pastor Spence Shelton said in speaking out against the constitutional change. "It allows us to act with conviction and unity when it comes to this issue.”

Stephen Childress bows his head in prayer during the Southern Baptist Convention, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Indiana Convention Center.

Which legacies to retain and which to reject

A common thread throughout the many reports and legislative decisions this week was the shifting ways in which this large and opinionated group of believers addressed its collective needs.

“Now, we’re kind of assessing of who we are and who we’re supposed to be,” said New Orleans pastor Jay Adkins, who led an SBC task force that audited a 2010 initiative that restructured key parts of the SBC in response to declining baptisms.

Texas pastor Jared Wellman shared similar reflections from his work as chair of a different task force that studied how the denomination affiliates with local churches going forward.

Called the SBC Cooperation Group, Wellman’s 20-member committee determined a 2014 constitutional change requiring churches to “closely identify with” the denomination’s doctrinal statement to affiliate with the SBC should remain in place. The full convention adopted four recommendations from the group that sought to bolster that existing "closely identifies with" requirement.

“As organizations continue to exist — we’re 179 years now — a new generation comes to lead,” Wellman said in the news conference Tuesday. “And as a new generation comes to lead, the question is ‘what kind of knowledge has been passed on?”

But when it comes to abuse reform, the opposite attitude is necessary going forward, said leaders of the abuse reform task force and abuse survivors.

Celeste Bonner, center, joins others in song during the Southern Baptist Convention, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Indiana Convention Center.

During an event on Monday, author and survivor Christa Brown reminded the audience of the significance of the SBC gathering in Indianapolis this year. The last time the convention met here in 2008, SBC leaders rejected a legislative proposal that Brown advocated for to create an early version of a database of ministers accused of abuse.

Now under a nonprofit called the Abuse Response Commission — comprised of current and former leaders of the abuse reform task force — a version of that database listing 100 names is expected any day now.

But due to the SBC’s unwillingness and inability to take this action earlier, “in these intervening 16 years, countless more kids and congregants have had their lives decimated,” Brown said.

Division over standards for unity leaves questions for existing infrastructure

The debate over the Law Amendment headed into this year’s annual meeting and the final vote muddied the conversations over which traditions the SBC should retain and which to reject.

Proponents of the measure invoked the long struggle to promote complementarianism among Southern Baptist churches, but said a new constitutional change was necessary to protect that shared view. Complementarianism refers to a belief that men and women have certain assigned roles.

That framing of the Law Amendment as a necessary extension of Southern Baptists’ commitment to biblical inerrancy broadly and specifically to certain scriptural passages on women’s authority in the church appealed to many rank-and-file messengers. Yet it still wasn’t enough to clear a high bar for constitutional amendments, leaving questions about whether the 61%-38% divide will be a source of future division.

Ballots for voting are kept ready during the Southern Baptist Convention, Tuesday, June 11, 2024 at the Indiana Convention Center.

But that prospect didn’t seem to worry SBC President-elect Clint Pressley.

“It (Law Amendment) is not necessary for our convention of churches to maintain a real sense of complementarianism,” Pressley said during a news conference Wednesday. “We’re still just as complementarian as we were before that vote ever came into play.”

Pressley, a North Carolina pastor, won the presidential election after three rounds of voting between Tuesday and Wednesday. The original six candidates’ positions on the Law Amendment, of which Pressley supported, was a key in helping messengers determine who to vote for.

Describing his hopes for his tenure as the convention’s highest-ranking elected official, Pressley focused on the primary duties associated with the position — to preside over the business of the SBC annual meeting and to appoint committees. With addressing other needs, Pressley is confident about the existing infrastructure to step up.

“I think our mechanisms are strong,” Pressley said. “We’ve seen them work well even this week.”

Liam Adams covers religion for The Tennessean. Reach him at ladams@tennessean.com or on social media @liamsadams.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: SBC confronts future change after heated debates on women, IVF