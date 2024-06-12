Southern Baptist Convention elects next president after two runoff votes

A North Carolina pastor will be the next president of the Southern Baptist Convention.

The Rev. Clint Pressley's election to the leadership post was announced on Wednesday as the nation's largest Protestant denomination gathered for its annual meeting in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Also Wednesday, the Rev. Brad Graves, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Ada, was elected as the faith group's first vice president.

Mike Keahbone

The Rev. Mike Keahbone, senior pastor of First Baptist Church of Lawton, was one of six men nominated for the denomination's president on Tuesday evening, but he did not receive enough votes to be placed in the first of two runoffs.

With 7,562 delegates, called messengers, voting in the second runoff on Wednesday, Pressley emerged with the most votes, topping the Rev. Dan Spencer, senior pastor of First Baptist Church, Sevierville, Tennessee.

Pressley is senior pastor of Hickory Grove Baptist Church in Charlotte, North Carolina. He will succeed current president Bart Barber, who has served two one-year terms in the denomination's top post, which is standard.

Though he was not elected to the president's post, Keahbone currently holds a leadership position in the Southern Baptist Convention. He is a member of the denomination's executive committee, which is made up of a board of more than 80 elected representatives and almost two dozen staff members tasked with managing Southern Baptist Convention business outside of the denomination's annual meeting.

SBC President Bart Barber gives a speech on June 11 during the Southern Baptist Convention at the Indiana Convention Center.

He also served on the denomination's Sex Abuse Task Force and as a member of the faith group's Abuse Reform Implementation Task Force appointed to implement sex abuse reforms approved by Southern Baptist delegates, called messengers, at the faith group's 2022 annual meeting.

During his president's address to messengers on Tuesday morning, Barber alluded to the relatively large number of presidential candidates. The Farmersville, Texas, pastor said he had previously said "any one of you can serve as president of the Southern Baptist Convention."

"I do need to clarify I did not mean that each and every one of you had to run this year — but I'm thankful for the people that God has moved to put their names into nomination," Barber said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

Besides Keahbone, Pressley and Spencer, other candidates for the leadership post included the Rev. David Allen, of Texas, a former longtime faculty member of Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary; Bruce Frank, lead pastor at Biltmore Baptist Church in North Carolina; and Jared Moore, senior pastor of Homesteads Baptist Church in Crossville, Tennessee. Moore was nominated for the leadership position by Oklahoma Sen. Dusty Deevers, R-Elgin, who serves as pastor of Grace Reformed Baptist Church in Elgin.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Southern Baptist Convention elects North Carolina pastor as president