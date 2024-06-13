Southern Baptist Convention disdains female ministers, but merit should eclipse misogyny

It’s really quite simple – God doesn’t discriminate between men and women when He calls them to be pastors. Baptists shouldn’t either.

This past week, there has been a lot of confusion about this Southern Baptist Convention amendment deal – although it narrowly failed, the SBC still believes only men can be pastors and is already routinely kicking out churches with female pastors.

The amendment would’ve clarified that the ban be automatically extended to all types of pastoral roles (associate pastors, senior adult pastors, etc.), and at 61%, it was just 5 percentage points away from doing so. Simply put, the SBC views female ministers, no matter how talented, as categorically inferior to male ministers. For them, in ministry, misogyny matters more than merit.

Heather Deal, left, and Nikki Hardeman, with the Baptist Women in Ministry, protest for the right for women to be clergy, while standing outside the Southern Baptist Convention, Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

Still, we rise today encouraged, not discouraged – not because the Law amendment failed – but because more than ever, women are leading.

Baptist women who feel God’s call to serve in ministry as missionaries or pastors have the opportunities to do so thanks to Cooperative Baptists, Texas Baptists, Virginia Baptists, American Baptists, Baptist Women in Ministry, thousands of moderate Baptist churches across America, and the highest-ranked Baptist University in the world.

From the Civil War to the 19th Amendment to the Civil Rights Movement, the arc of history has always bent away from the discriminators and towards equality, not least because, as it is written in Galatians, we are all one in Christ Jesus. The same will be true of the Sexist Baptists, all in good time.

Jonathan Siktberg and Veta Sherman, Nashville 37212

Agree or disagree? Or have a view on another topic entirely? Send a letter of 250 words or fewer to letters@tennessean.com. Include your full name, city/town, ZIP and contact information for verification. Thanks for adding to the public conversation.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Misogyny should not eclipse merit for the Southern Baptist Convention