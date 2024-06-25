Southeastern University gets grant for program that promotes students with disabilities

Southeastern University in Lakeland has received a $1.5 million grant from the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities for its SEU Link program, catered to young adult students with mild intellectual disabilities.

The grant from the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities will cover a project period of July 1 through June 30, 2027. This is the third renewal of the grant, which the SEU Link program originally received in 2018 for $500,000 and then again in 2021 for $900,000, SEU said in a news release.

SEU Link is one of about 30 programs in Florida being funded by FCSUA and one of only a few faith-based postsecondary transition programs in the nation, the release said.

In its sixth year, the SEU Link program is specifically designed to help students make the transition from high school to adulthood. During the two-year program, students take Link-specific courses focused on skills related to independent living, self-advocacy and employment.

Students also take courses in line with their own specific area of career interest, such as Art and Design, Business, Education and Childcare, Fitness and Tourism and Hospitality.

The grant will be used to maintain the program, as well as support the creation and offering of an optional third year extension and the addition of a fourth staff position, the release said.

The third-year extension will include an off-campus internship of 25 to 30 hours per week, as well as a two-credit course on campus, intended to better prepare students for time management and endurance when working.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: Southeastern receives $1.5M grant for SEU Link program