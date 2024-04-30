Southeastern Kentucky county hit with two murders in two days

A Kentucky man has been charged with murder after another man was found dead with gunshot wounds, according to Kentucky State Police — it’s the second murder in a southeastern Kentucky county in two days.

Around 11:40 a.m. Monday, Rockcastle County 911 received an anonymous call about a shooting on Sandhill Road in Rockcastle County. KSP said responding officers found 54-year-old Benjamin Jones, Jr., of Livingston, dead in the road from multiple gunshot wounds.

Sometime later officers found Terry Burke, 54, on Misty Lane in Mount Vernon and placed him under arrest, according to KSP. He was charged with murder and lodged in the Rockcastle Detention Center.

Jones’ body was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for an autopsy, KSP said.

Burke is being held on a $750,000 bond, according to court records. He will be arraigned in Rockcastle District Court Wednesday.

Another Rockcastle County shooting, murder

It’s the second homicide that took place in Rockcastle County in a couple-day span. On Sunday, Joshua Dooley, 43, was found dead from multiple gunshot wounds while officers conducted a welfare check on Goochland Cave Road, according to KSP. Clayton Cox, 49, was later arrested and charged with murder and tampering with physical evidence.