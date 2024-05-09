Southeast Valley district rescinds incoming leader's contract. Here's why

The governing board of the Higley Unified School District unanimously voted Wednesday to rescind the employment agreement with the district's incoming superintendent, who was placed on administrative leave in March from his superintendent job in Texas following an audit report.

Nate Carman was selected as the southeast Valley district's next superintendent from among 30 candidates in February, seven months after the district's former leader resigned. The district hired an outside recruitment firm to lead the search and selection process. Carman was set to start in July.

Before the vote on Wednesday to rescind Carman's employment agreement, board President Michelle Anderson read a statement from the governing board. She said that during the superintendent hiring process, applicants were asked to provide "true, correct and complete applications, including disclosing ongoing reviews of possible misconduct."

Carman "failed to disclose material facts during the hiring process," and the search firm failed to bring those facts to the board's attention, Anderson said.

"Had Dr. Carman provided us with correct and complete information, we would have made a different decision," she said. "In our view, his actions constitute just cause to rescind the employment agreement."

In March, Carman was placed on paid administrative leave from his role as superintendent of Socorro Independent School District in El Paso, Texas, following the presentation of an audit report that identified a "potential conflict of interest" related to his role in selecting a district vendor. Carman denies any wrongdoing.

The board unanimously selected the district's interim superintendent, Sherry Richards, to serve as the superintendent for 2024-25. Richards joined the district in 2011 as an elementary school principal and became executive director of elementary education in 2017.

Reach the reporter at mparrish@arizonarepublic.com.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Higley Unified School District pulls offer for incoming superintendent