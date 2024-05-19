Southeast Rochester plan update could open industrial opportunities on 138 acres

May 19—ROCHESTER — Nearly 140 acres outside of southeast Rochester city limits could be set up for future industrial development on Monday.

The Rochester City Council is being asked to modify the city's comprehensive plan and land-use map to make way for potential annexation of up to 138 acres that sit between the Shoppes on Maine commercial site and Gamehaven Park.

"This doesn't authorize any kind of development at this present time," Community Development Planner Desmond McGeough said when the city's Planning and Zoning Commission reviewed the request earlier this month.

The site, which is intersected by a recent modification to 48th Street Southeast, is owned by Seneca Foods Corp. and is currently designated for agriculture use in Rochester Township. The surrounding area is marked for various uses, including commercial and residential areas. There is also land that is zoned for industrial use, which contains Olmsted County's Public Works Service Center.

The current version of the city's comprehensive plan suggests the site could be developed at some point after 2050, but McGeough said Seneca asked city staff to help facilitate an earlier change. There is potential for a sale of at least 20 aces of the land on the northeast corner of the intersection of St. Bridget Road and 48th Street Southeast.

To provide access for development of the site directly east of Lowe's Home Improvement, the City Council would need to approve modifying the comprehensive plan to allow annexation before 2050. With that change, city planners are suggesting the site be designated for some form of industrial use after future annexation, which could range from a business park to heavier uses, depending on requests and council decisions.

"I'm not sure what the future application will entail, but (potential developers) would bring that forward for your consideration, I think, very soon," McGeough told the Planning and Zoning Commission.

A future annexation, along with potential development plans, would be the subject of at least one future public hearing. Neighborhood information meetings would also be required, with notifications sent to nearby residents and property owners.

On Monday, the City Council will hold a public hearing regarding the proposed comprehensive plan and map changes.

The proposal to designate the 138 acres for potential industrial development in the near term comes as the city is seeking to inventory needs related to industrial land.

McGeough said the city has lost 217 acres of industrial land since 2019. The bulk of that land — 199 acres — has shifted with zoning changes for different uses in the past two years.

Community Development Planner Elliot Mohler recently told the council the changes that have largely occurred to make way for new residential options leave approximately 15% of the city zoned for some sort of industrial use, which drops to 9% if the Rochester International Airport is taken out of the calculation.

With 179 acres of undeveloped industrial land in the city, he said the average lot size is 6.9 acres, which is less than the 20- to 40-acres being sought by potential developers.

He said the Seneca property, with nearby access to U.S. Highway 63 could meet those needs.

"It can suit multiple of those users," he told the council.

The council will take public comments regarding the comprehensive plan changes during its meeting at 6 p.m. Monday in council chambers, before being asked to make a decision on the requested change.

The council will also hold public hearings on:

* The requested annexation of 35 acres in northeast Rochester for the construction of a new First Unitarian Universalist Church building.

* A proposed subdivision of 60 acres into 95 residential lots and five outlots for the Scenic Oaks West Third development in southwest Rochester.

* The proposed approval of issuing bonds for the city's Downtown Building Energy Transition Project.

* A proposed update to the city's plan for 2024 Community Development Block Grant funds, which would reallocate $135,000 for sidewalk and infrastructure improvements.

