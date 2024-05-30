Southeast Kansas woman reported missing in KBI Silver Alert

FRONTENAC, Kan. – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide Silver Alert for a missing Crawford County woman.

Officials say Jean Marie Joyce, 70, of Frontenac, walked away from the Oakview Estates nursing facility at 316 Wickware Drive in Frontenac around 5:30 pm Wednesday evening. They are asking for the public’s assistance in locating her.

According to a statement issued by the KBI, Joyce was last seen wearing jeans and a pink jacket.

She is described as 5′ 4″ weighing about 120 pounds. She has brown and grey hair and blue eyes.

Officials say she has dementia.

If you see Jean Joyce, please call 911 immediately. If you have other information about her whereabouts, call the Frontenac Police Department at (620) 231-9216.

