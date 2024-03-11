OXFORD — Police are investigating a shooting at Boulder Industrial Park in North Oxford.

A 21-year-old male was shot in the neck area but was able to drive himself to a hospital, according to police.

The shooting occurred Saturday evening in the area of RJH Concrete Co., police said.

A verbal argument esclated into a fight, then to gunfire, according to police. The victim was treated at a hospital and released, according to police.

After an investigation, authorities identified the alleged shooter as Christopher Tetreault, 29, of Southbridge, police said. He was tracked down in Warren early Sunday.

Tetreault faces charges of assault to murder and assault and battery with a firearm.

This article originally appeared on Telegram & Gazette: Southbridge man charged in shooting at Boulder Industrial Park in Oxford