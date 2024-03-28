Southbound Texas 130 in Pflugerville shut down after fatal vehicle collision
A fatal vehicle collision in northeastern Travis County on Texas 130 has shut down the southbound lanes near Pecan Street.
Officials said they expect the road to be shut down until about 5 p.m. The Pflugerville Fire Department posted on Facebook that Travis County Emergency Services District No. 2 is at the scene, along with the Texas Department of Public Safety.
No other information was immediately available.
This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Southbound Texas 130 in Pflugerville shut down after fatal wreck