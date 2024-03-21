Southbound K-42 closing Thursday morning

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department said Traffic Safety will be closing southbound Kansas Highway 42 on Thursday morning.

WPD said the closure is to replace a light pole at the intersection of K-42 and West Street.

All other directions at the intersection will operate with flashing yellow lights and should be treated as a four-way stop.

WPD asks that drivers try to avoid this intersection during the maintenance window if at all possible.

