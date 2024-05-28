Southbound Interstate 17 closed in Phoenix. Here's what drivers need to know

Southbound Interstate 17 was closed at Camelback Road on Tuesday due to a law enforcement situation, officials said.

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced the closure at about 10:30 a.m., saying it was due to a law enforcement situation at Indian School, forcing all traffic to exit at or before Camelback Road.

Drivers were warned of delays as there was no estimated time to reopen the lanes.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

I-17 southbound at Indian School: A law enforcement situation is blocking the right lanes. pic.twitter.com/AR8qgldK9I — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) May 28, 2024

