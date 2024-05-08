Southbound Cascade Avenue closed due to water main break

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound lanes of North Cascade Avenue are closed north of downtown due to a water main break that Colorado Springs Utilities (Springs Utilities) hopes to have partially repaired by Wednesday morning, May 8.

Springs Utilities posted about the water main just before 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 7, and said the closure was in place on southbound Cascade from Uintah Street to East Cache La Poudre Street, adjacent to Colorado College.

Courtesy: Colorado Springs Utilities

Springs Utilities said it hopes to partially reopen the road on Wednesday morning. There is currently no water outage reported for the area on Springs Utilities’ outage map, as of Tuesday night.

