All southbound I-41 lanes through Little Chute will close overnight on Friday and Saturday

LITTLE CHUTE - All southbound lanes of Interstate 41 through Little Chute will be closed overnight Friday and Saturday, according to the state Department of Transportation.

Lanes will be closed as construction crews continue the deconstruction of the Rose Hill Road overpass over the interstate. Crews plan to remove and replace the overpass as part of the I-41 expansion project.

The southbound lanes will be closed from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. Friday and Saturday between State 55 and State 441. The DOT detour has southbound I-41 drivers exiting at State 55, heading south on 55 to County OO and traveling west on OO to State 441 to get around the closed lanes.

Because of the closure, the State 55 on-ramp will be closed from 9 p.m. and 7 a.m. both nights and the Freedom Road off-ramp will be closed from 11 p.m. to 7 a.m.

Drivers can also expect reduced lanes northbound and southbound nightly from Wednesday to Saturday. Reduced lanes will occur between State 55 and south of the overpass from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

The Rose Hill Road overpass is getting replaced after it was hit twice by a dump truck and a commercial truck in 2022.

I-41 expansion project aims to widen the highway to three lanes in each direction

I-41 between Grand Chute and De Pere will undergo an expansion project over the next five years to widen the highway to three lanes in each direction.

The 23-mile stretch will also get upgraded overpasses, improved exits and added sound barriers near residential areas.

Before expanding the lanes, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans to change some exits and replace the overpasses along the stretch of highway.

Construction began in April with the closing of Capitol Drive and Rose Hill Road overpasses to begin replacing them. Both overpasses will be closed from spring to fall.

The nearby Northland Avenue exit will close in summer to prepare for the new diverging diamond interchange. Traffic will be impacted, but the interchange won't be fully closed.

And the Freedom Road exit in Little Chute will be closed between mid-summer through fall to reconstruct it into a diamond interchange with traffic signals.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: I-41 southbound lanes to close Friday, Saturday nights at Little Chute