Southbound I-25 reopened, right lane remains closed

UPDATE: THURSDAY 3/21/2024 9:46 p.m.

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — According to COTrip, I-25 southbound has partially reopened, though the right lane remains closed due to an earlier crash.

Watch for crews in the area and use caution.

ORIGINAL STORY: Southbound I-25 closed near S. Academy due to crash

THURSDAY 3/21/2024 9:36 p.m.

Southbound I-25 is closed between South Academy Boulevard and Mesa Ridge Parkway due to a crash.

According to COTrip, a crash was reported in the area around 9 :30 p.m. on Thursday, March 21. All southbound lanes are closed and delays are expected. Alternate routes are advised.

FOX21 News has a crew on the way to the scene and will provide updates as information becomes available.

