Southbound I-25 closed near South Academy exit

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Southbound I-25 is closed at South Academy Boulevard due to a crash between South Academy and Mesa Ridge Parkway, according to the Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT posted about the crash shortly before 8:45 p.m. on Thursday, June 20. Southbound traffic is being diverted at South Academy, and heavy delays are expected.

Travelers are urged to use caution in the area, and plan alternate routes.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.