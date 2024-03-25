Southaven police: 2 men barricaded in warehouse after police chase, shots fired

Two suspects have barricaded themselves in a warehouse after a police chase Monday morning on Interstate 55 in which shots were fired, according to Southaven Police Department.

The two men barricaded themselves inside a warehouse on Hamilton Road, near where I-55 crosses the state line. Residents are being asked to avoid this area.

According to a news release from Southaven police: At 8:21 a.m. Monday, Horn Lake Police Department began pursuing the men, who were suspected of auto burglary. The suspects drove over spike strips deployed by police which disabled the tires, but they retained control of the vehicle. The pursuit continued onto I-55, where the car crashed into the median.

Southaven police said the men then exited the car and ran across I-55 toward Hamilton Road. While crossing I-55, one of the suspects fired at police, who returned fire, Southaven police said. No officers were hit, though the condition of the suspects cannot yet be determined, according to police.

The suspects then ran into the abandoned warehouse on Hamilton Road, where they remain barricaded, officials said. Both the Southaven SWAT team and the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department SWAT team are on site searching the building.

Southaven Police Chief Brent Vickers described the building as a "complex structure with connecting buildings and multiple rooms."

Police said the suspects were wearing black hoodies with dark-colored pants. One suspect was seen wearing an orange knit cap.

Anyone with any information is asked to call (662) 393-8652.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Jacob Wilt is a reporter for The Commercial Appeal. You can reach him at jacob.wilt@commercialappeal.com.

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: Southaven police: 2 men barricaded in warehouse after chase on I-55