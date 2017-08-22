Southampton signs Van Dijk's Netherlands teammate Hoedt

FILE - In this Thursday, March 30, 2017 file photo, Netherlands' Wesley Hoedt plays the ball during their international friendly soccer match against Italy at the Amsterdam ArenA stadium, Netherlands. Southampton has signed Wesley Hoedt from Lazio, it was announced on Tuesday, Aug. 22, and provided fresh evidence of its determination to retain his Netherlands teammate, Virgil van Dijk. Despite handing in a transfer request, van Dijk’s attempts to leave the Premier League club have been rebuffed. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

SOUTHAMPTON, England (AP) — Southampton has signed Wesley Hoedt from Lazio and provided another indication of its determination to retain his Netherlands teammate and fellow center back, Virgil van Dijk.

Despite handing in a transfer request, Van Dijk's attempts to leave the Premier League club have been rebuffed. And Southampton is expecting to play Van Dijk in the same team as Hoedt, who signed a five-year contract on Tuesday.

Southampton vice chairman Les Reed says the club believes Hoedt can "develop even further here at Southampton, alongside his international teammate Virgil van Dijk, as well as the likes of Jack Stephens, Maya Yoshida, Jan Bednarek and Florin Gardos."

The 23-year-old Hoedt is Southampton's third signing in the summer transfer window after midfielder Mario Lemina and Bednarek.

Hoedt spent two years at Lazio after joining from AZ Alkmaar.