Southampton Multi car crash
Police responded to a multi car crash in Southampton on Saturday.
Police responded to a multi car crash in Southampton on Saturday.
Behind a career night from freshman Jarin Stevenson, and a late surge from Mark Sears, Alabama is now headed to Phoenix.
USC got a sweat, but advanced to the Elite Eight. Watkins scored nine straight fourth-quarter points in a 30-point effort.
Teams are always trying to come up with something new for their World Series rings.
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
Tesla has a plan to fend off cheaper competition from China with a $25,000 electric car. But first it has to overhaul a 100-year-old manufacturing process pioneered by Henry Ford.
Rhys Hoskins had a big day for the Milwaukee Brewers on Saturday, continuing his grudge match against the New York Mets.
Don't miss the discount on this powerful sucker with over 167,000 fans.
We talk with Alfonso Albaisa at the New York International Auto Show about Nissan design. More variety, as well as "charming" cars are on the docket.
GM Design Heritage Archive shares never-before-seen concept sketches of the Pontiac Aztek with The Autopian, offering a glimpse of what could have been.
Though not the biggest New York International Auto Show, there were still some exciting reveals and even a surprise or two. We pick the best of show.
These female pop stars are at the top of their game. Their boyfriends are supporting them every step of the way.
Peugeot added a rear wing to its 9x8 racer for the 2024 WEC season to make the most of BOP rule changes, the new livery representing a pack of lions.
This week, it’s all about cars and Lucy Liu in VR.
Say goodbye to mobile messes with this clever multitasker — it's leakproof to spare your ride from sticky spills.
iSeeCars' latest study found that several used models depreciate so slowly that it's a better idea to buy them new.
NetCredit found that some states pay as much as 12 percent above the national average for car repairs, while one is almost 19 percent below the bar.
This easy-to-use gizmo can be installed in three different spots, and it doesn't slip around, shoppers say.
Julio Cervantes, one of eight construction workers who were plunged into the Patapsco River when the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed early Tuesday morning, did not know how to swim, according to his wife.
How does one stop a stolen oversized front loader that’s plowing down a Georgia highway to escape a police pursuit? With another front loader.
The Kia EV9 won the 2024 World Car of the Year award and the World Electric Car title, and the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N won World Performance Car.