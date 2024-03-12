Southampton City Council confirms increased charges

Southampton City Council has set its budget for the coming year

Car parking permits, garden waste collections, careline services and entry to museums are just some of the increased charges Southampton residents will face in the coming year.

The price hikes were revealed as the cash-strapped city council approved its 2024/25 budget last week.

Many of the authority's charges are rising in line with the consumer price index measure of inflation.

But other fees are going up by greater percentages.

The price rises include:

The one-off installation charge for the council's careline service will go up by 4%, from £25 to £26

But the ongoing provision of the service is rising by more than 10 %to £4.25 a week

The majority of resident parking permits will cost 16.7% more. Areas where permits cost £100 will remain unchanged

Annual garden waste subscriptions will cost between 14% and 16% ­more - between £55 and £88 depending on the size of the bin and payment method

Half-year fees for October 2024 to March 2025 are going up by between 66% and 91%to become much closer to the full-year prices

One-off entry fees to Southampton's SeaCity and Tudor House museums will increase by between 10% and 19%

The Labour-run council's budget was balanced thanks to £121m of government support.

It had previously said it faced effectively going bankrupt without help.

Opposition councillors described the budget as "shameful".

But leader of the council Lorna Fielker said the Labour administration always sought to be honest with residents about what was happening.

Speaking at the budget setting meeting, she said: "There is no doubt this is a very challenging budget for us. We know why we are here. We know where we need to go.

"But the budget has been set based on robustness. It has used different principles than we have done in the past."

