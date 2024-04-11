South Western Railway delays after Hedge End landslip

A landslip has caused delays and alterations to rail services in Hampshire.

South Western Railway is operating rail replacement services and diversions following the incident near the rail line at Hedge End.

The train operator said disruptions were expected until 09:00 BST.

Altered services are running between London Waterloo to Portsmouth Harbour via Eastleigh. Trains will not be stopping in Botley or Hedge End.

National Rail confirmed the landslip was first reported at about 19:15 BST on Wednesday.

⚠️Due to a landslip at Hedge End, trains will be diverted and unable to serve Botley and Hedge End until 9am today 11/04.



🚍 Buses will run between Eastleigh and Fareham calling at Hedge End and Botley in both directions from 05:30 to 09:00, but won't be running to a timetable. — SWR Help (@SW_Help) April 11, 2024

Buses will be available to shuttle passengers between Eastleigh and Fareham, calling at Hedge End and Botley.

A South Western Railway spokesperson urged commuters to check their journeys before travelling.

Southern Rail services in parts of Hampshire have also been "heavily impacted" after a major electricity supply failure.

