South-Western City Schools signs four-year contract with Randy Banks as new superintendent

Randy Banks poses for a photo after the South-Western City School board voted unanimously to hire him as the district's new superintendent Saturday at the South-Western Career Academy in Grove City.

The South-Western City Schools board voted unanimously Saturday to approve Randy Banks, an assistant superintendent in Worthington Schools, as the district's new superintendent.

Banks, who served as principal at several South-Western middle schools earlier in his career, said after Saturday's board vote at South-Western Career Academy that he is excited to return to the district.

"A lot has changed in the 13 years that I've been away. There are many familiar faces, but things operate a little bit differently. So I'm going to really invest in a chance to get to know people and how things work," Banks said.

He also thanked board members for their "commitment and passion for the students and the staff of this school district."

South-Western is the fifth-largest school district in Ohio and the second-largest in Franklin County behind Columbus City Schools. The district includes all of Grove City and parts of Columbus, as well as Franklin, Jackson, Pleasant and Prairie townships.

The South-Western City School board meets Saturday at the South-Western Career Academy in Grove City to select Randy Banks as the district's new superintendent.

Banks' contract, which will end in 2028, stipulates a starting annual salary $265,000 beginning Aug. 1. It also provides Banks a daily consulting rate of $1,019 between now and Aug. 1 so that he can begin interacting with staff and the community.

The previous superintendent, Bill Wise, whose salary was $264,580, announced his resignation earlier this year after serving 17 years.

Banks' hiring concludes a 13-week search for a South-Western City Schools superintendent, which eventually narrowed to a contest between Banks and Jamie Lusher, South-Western's deputy superintendent since 2021. The board interviewed Lusher and Banks on June 3 and 4, respectively, and both candidates spoke with community members at meet and greets.

Banks thanked Wise and Lusher, as well as Wise's predecessor, Kirk Hamilton, on Saturday.

"I've had the wonderful opportunity of working with Dr. Hamilton and Dr. Wise and see the benefits of their hard work and commitment to the district. … I'm humbled to follow them. … I've already spoken with Dr. Lusher — I'm super excited to reunite with her and join the amazing team that you have here," Banks said.

Before working for Worthington, Banks worked in human resources for South-Western and also served as the principal of Brookpark (now Beulah Park), Finland and Norton middle school. He holds a master's degree in educational leadership from Ohio State University.

In an earlier interview with The Dispatch, Banks said that while Worthington Schools is not as diverse as South-Western, he has experience working with diverse communities in his time in Worthington, especially at certain elementary schools with large Hispanic populations. He said the strategies he uses at Worthington that every kid needs to be seen, valued and heard would transfer to South-Western.

Randy Banks walks down a hallway Saturday at South-Western Career Academy in Grove City after the South-Western City School board named him the district's new superintendent.

South-Western school board recommended Randy Banks behind closed doors, four days before formal Saturday vote

Though the board formally voted Saturday to hire him, it announced Thursday that it "has tapped … Banks to be advanced as the recommendation" for the job. On Friday, district spokesperson Evan Debo told The Dispatch that the recommendation developed during Tuesday's closed-door meeting with a consensus of the board.

Ohio's Open Meeting Act prohibits public bodies from taking action behind closed doors.

"No votes may be taken or decisions made during the executive session on the matter(s) discussed," according to the Ohio Attorney General's Sunshine Laws FAQ. "Members would have to reconvene their public meeting and then openly conduct a vote."

On Saturday, Debo said the board developed its recommendation without taking any such vote.

Board members "truly didn't know (whether Banks would be approved) until they got here today," he said.

Dispatch reporters Shahid Meighan, Cole Behrens and Donovan Hunt contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Randy Banks named new superintendent of South-Western City Schools