South-Western abruptly cancels school on eclipse Monday, cites unexpected staff absences

South-Western City Schools will join other districts in the area in closing Monday for the total solar eclipse in an abrupt change-of-plans announced Friday.

A Friday evening release credited the sudden change in plans as "due to an influx of anticipated staff absences made known to the district within the last 24 hours."

"After evaluating the scope of absences today, and accounting for the possibility of unforeseen illnesses Monday, the district arrived at the decision Friday to afford families the full weekend to secure childcare for this coming Monday," the release said.

April 8, the day of the eclipse, had previously been designated as a scheduled early release day for the district.

South-Western students and staff return on Tuesday.

The district joins the spate of other schools in the area canceling school on Monday, including districts like Columbus City Schools, Hilliard City Schools and Olentangy Local School District, The Dispatch previously reported. Others have planned early releases.

The Ohio Department of Education and Workforce had previously suggested that school districts inside the totality zone may want to consider hosting eclipse events for families and the community for an experience that is educational and safe.

