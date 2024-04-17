South St. Paul mayor appointed to Dakota County workforce development board

South St. Paul Mayor Jimmy Francis was appointed to the Dakota-Scott Workforce Development Board by the Dakota County Board of Commissioners last week.

Francis will represent the private sector on the development board, which oversees employment and training programs in Dakota and Scott counties.

“In my day job, I deal a lot with employers that have workforce concerns and issues as well as wins,” Francis said Wednesday. “I am excited to bring that to the table and bring workforce concerns to the employers.”

Francis, who grew up in South St. Paul, works as an employee benefits broker with Assured Partners of Minnesota. In his role, he works with employers and employees to deliver cost-effective employee group benefit plans.

A common theme Francis has seen recently is employer-paid benefit options, which he said can not only attract new employees, “but it also retains employees, which is critical right now,” he said.

With experience in both the private and public sectors, including Neighbors Inc., Guild Inc., Rotary Club, Kaposia Days Festival and the Winter Carnival, Francis brings a range of business knowledge to the workforce board, according to a county news release.

“I’m honored that people think I have some skills to bring to the board,” Francis said.

The workforce development board is a state leader in developing innovative programs administered through CareerForce locations in Burnsville, Shakopee and West St. Paul.

