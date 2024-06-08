South San Francisco man arrested after holding grandmother hostage at knifepoint: police

(KRON) — A South San Francisco man was arrested on Friday after he held his grandmother hostage and barricaded the two of them inside a home, the South San Francisco Police Department said.

SSFPD responded to the 200 block of Linden Avenue at 6:12 p.m. Thursday for the report of a woman calling for help. Upon arriving, officers learned that the 70-year-old victim was being threatened with a knife by her 30-year-old grandson, identified as Miguel Gutierrez.

SF Chinatown strong-arm robbery caught on video

As police were negotiating with Gutierrez, he forced the victim back into the home, prompting a SWAT response, police said.

After six hours of SSFPD’s Crisis Negotiation Team talking to Gutierrez, “negotiations became stagnant and concerns for the victim’s welfare grew,” police said. Just after midnight, SWAT executed a “high-risk hostage rescue.”

The victim was brought to safety and Gutierrez was taken into custody without anyone getting injured.

Gutierrez was booked into jail for counts of kidnapping, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, welded abuse and brandishing a weapon.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.